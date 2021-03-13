2021 CASA Classic Golf Tournaments set at Wildwood Golf Course and Sunset Grove Country Club

To The Leader

CASA of the Sabine Neches Region, which provides advocacy services for abused and neglected children across six counties, will be hosting its first series of CASA Classic Benefit Golf Tournaments on Friday, April 9 and Saturday, April 24 both with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. The inaugural tournaments will include breakfast, lunch, on-course contests and prizes, and an awards reception. Hole-in-One Contest prizes include $10,000, a Scotty Cameron Special Select Putter, Yeti Tundra 75 Hard Cooler and an Apple iPad (128GB). The events will take place at the beautiful championship golf courses at Wildwood Golf Course at 2200 Button Willow, Village Mills, Texas and Sunset Grove Country Club at 2900 W Sunset Drive in Orange, Texas.

The tournaments are so much more than a round of golf. Participants and sponsors play an instrumental role in providing trained Court Appointed Special Advocate volunteers for children and youth who have been victims of abuse, neglect, and abandonment. We look forward to a very successful golf tournament as we continue the challenge of meeting the needs of children in our child welfare system in Hardin, Jasper, Orange, Newton, Sabine, and Tyler Counties.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for companies and organizations, and individual or group registrations for the 4-man scramble can be completed at casawildwood2021.org or casasunset2021.org.

All proceeds will benefit CASA of the Sabine Neches Region in its mission to mobilize community volunteers to advocate on behalf of abused and neglected children in the overburdened foster care system. CASA’s vision is that every child in foster care have an advocate and the opportunity to thrive. Through committed, highly trained everyday citizen volunteers, CASA advocates in the best interest of the child and provides a voice for them in court. Studies have shown that children with CASAs receive more assistance and support than children without and are more likely to be adopted or reunified with their families and less likely to reenter the child welfare system. CASA of Sabine Neches Region is 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. For more information, please visit casasnr.org or call 409-886-2272.