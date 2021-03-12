Linda Ann Font Lawson, a resident of DeQuincy, La. was born February 2, 1944 and passed away March 12, 2021 at the age of 77.

She is survived by her daughters, Tracy Fontenot and husband, Lewis of DeQuincy, La. and Lorrie Tobey and husband, Darrel of Hamshire, Texas; grandchildren, Raven Shoemake, Chance Shoemake and Josie Hussey and one great grandson, Archer. She is also survived by her sister, Carol Stansbury and husband, David of Orange, Texas and brother, Larry Font and wife, Debbie of Orange, Texas along with her best friend, Linda Faye Brantley.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Kernie Font and Violet Font and her brother Kernie “Kip” Font, Jr.

Family will receive friends 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. Monday, March 15, 2021 with the funeral service to begin at 2:00 p.m. at Deweyville United Pentecostal Church, 827 C. R. 4156, Deweyville, Texas. Rev. Wayne Neyland will officiate. Interment to follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Orange, Texas

Arrangements are being handled by Riley Smith & Sons Funeral Home, 1810 West Fourth Street, DeQuincy, La.