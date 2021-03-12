LC-M Education Foundation gives over $36,000 in grants

The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Education Foundation, Inc. was not able to hold its annual Prize Patrol, when it caravans from campus to campus, to surprise teachers and their classes with balloon bouquets and big checks due to COVID restrictions. However, Board members did divide into smaller groups and each group delivered presentation checks to the teachers, most of whom have already received the grants for which they applied.

The grants that were given this year are the ones that staff turned in prior to school going totally virtual last year. There were nineteen grants funded, totaling $36,484.77. Grants covered a range of items from subscriptions for software, to robotics and coding, safety equipment such as cameras and vaping detectors, to recorders and a piano, Texas maps, calculators, a wood lathe, and miter saw.

This year’s grants bring the total number to 209 given since 2004 and the value of the grants since that time is $299,394.96. According to Julie Barton, President of the LCM Education Foundation, Inc., “The Foundation Board is pleased that we are able to fund these grants, especially given that we have not been able to hold our last two major fundraisers: the Beary Merry Christmas Market in December and the Legacy 5K Color Run and Walk, last May. We are happy to announce that this year’s Fun Run is scheduled, as always, the first Saturday in May. Sign up will be opening in the next few days and we look forward to seeing many of our friends on May 1, for this event that draws all ages.” Check the LCM Education Foundation Facebook page for details on registering online or downloading the signup page.