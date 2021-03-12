Lady Bears clip Lady Cardinals in tight 22-4A battle

LITTLE CYPRESS – It was quite the battle in front of a packed house that had standing room only at Lady Bear Softball Field Friday night as the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears faced off against Orange County rival Bridge City.

Both teams play hard all night but it was the Lady Bears that were able to take advantage of a couple key hits and a couple miscues by the Lady Cardinals as they walked away with a 4-2 District 22-4A victory.

It was quite the pitcher’s duel as well between LC-M senior Karson Friar, who will play at East Texas Baptist next year, and Bridge City freshman Carson Fall.

Friar went the distance for the Lady Bears (14-5, 2-0) as she scattered six hits while striking out eight and walking three.

Fall went all six innings for the Lady Cardinals (3-6-1, 1-1) and continues to show she has a bright future. She allowed just five hits while striking out 10. She issued six walks but two of them were intentional to Lady Bear senior slugger Bailey Frenzel, who ended up scoring three of the Lady Bear runs.

The Lady Bears snagged a pair of runs in the bottom of the first inning.

Shae Fontenot drew a one-out walk and Frenzel was intentionally walked and both advanced a base after a Fall wild pitch.

With two outs, Cami Shugart, who had two hits on the night, drove in Fontenot with an infield single between second and third.

Frenzel made it 2-0 when she came in to score off a botched pickoff attempt trying to get Shugart as an errant throw allowed Frenzel to come home.

The Lady Cardinals, however, got those two runs back in the top of the third.

Amaris Larkin, who had two hits in the game, reached on a bunt single and zipped to second after an errant Lady Bear throw.

With one out, Kalyn Dosch knotted things up when she took a Friar offering over the centerfield fence for a two-run home run.

The Lady Bears went back up to stay in the bottom of the third.

With one out, Frenzel was intentionally walked and Ava Wright followed with a walk and each of them moved up a base on a wild pitch.

Jacelyn Cook then brought Frenzel home on an infield single.

LC-M got an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth.

Frenzel had a leadoff single up the middle and went to second on a Lady Cardinal error.

With one out, Shugart stroked a single to center and Cook promptly drove in her second run of the night by scoring Frenzel from third on a RBI groundout to second.

Austyn Daniels, Madyson Melton and Hannah Murchison each added singles for the Lady Cardinals while Rhylan Wilson had a hit for the Lady Bears.

The Lady Bears will remain home next Tuesday when they play host to Lumberton while the Lady Cardinals will travel to Vidor.