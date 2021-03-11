expand
Ad Spot

March 11, 2021

Vidor Police Beat 3.3-3.9.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 2:24 pm Thursday, March 11, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from March 3 – March 9, 2021:

Wednesday, March 3

  • Public intoxication at the 300 block of Main Street
  • Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 700 block of Main Street

Thursday, March 4

  • Missing person at the 700 block of Main Street
  • Burglary at the 19200 block of Interstate 10
  • Domestic problem at the 400 block of Virginia Lane

Friday, March 5

  • Assault at the 1100 block of Dogwood Drive
  • Burglary at the 100 block of Lynwood Street

Saturday, March 6

  • Theft at the 600 block of Main Street
  • Trespassing at the 500 block of Main

Sunday, March 7

  • Assault at Interstate 10 eastbound near Church

Monday, March 8

  • Public intoxication at the 1300 block of Main Street

Tuesday, March 9

  • Warrant service at the West Davis and SVC.

SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department

More News

NWS Lake Charles Weekly Weather Update 3.1.21

Fishing Tournament Vendor applications available

Vidor Police Beat 3.3-3.9.21

Top Deck, Inc. partners with our community

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar