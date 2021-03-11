Vidor Police Beat 3.3-3.9.21

From staff reports

The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from March 3 – March 9, 2021:

Wednesday, March 3

Public intoxication at the 300 block of Main Street

Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 700 block of Main Street

Thursday, March 4

Missing person at the 700 block of Main Street

Burglary at the 19200 block of Interstate 10

Domestic problem at the 400 block of Virginia Lane

Friday, March 5

Assault at the 1100 block of Dogwood Drive

Burglary at the 100 block of Lynwood Street

Saturday, March 6

Theft at the 600 block of Main Street

Trespassing at the 500 block of Main

Sunday, March 7

Assault at Interstate 10 eastbound near Church

Monday, March 8

Public intoxication at the 1300 block of Main Street

Tuesday, March 9

Warrant service at the West Davis and SVC.

SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department