Vidor Police Beat 3.3-3.9.21
From staff reports
The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from March 3 – March 9, 2021:
Wednesday, March 3
- Public intoxication at the 300 block of Main Street
- Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 700 block of Main Street
Thursday, March 4
- Missing person at the 700 block of Main Street
- Burglary at the 19200 block of Interstate 10
- Domestic problem at the 400 block of Virginia Lane
Friday, March 5
- Assault at the 1100 block of Dogwood Drive
- Burglary at the 100 block of Lynwood Street
Saturday, March 6
- Theft at the 600 block of Main Street
- Trespassing at the 500 block of Main
Sunday, March 7
- Assault at Interstate 10 eastbound near Church
Monday, March 8
- Public intoxication at the 1300 block of Main Street
Tuesday, March 9
- Warrant service at the West Davis and SVC.
SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department