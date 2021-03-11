Cardinals nab two wins at Jasper Tournament

JASPER – The Bridge City Cardinals snagged a pair of nice wins at the Jasper Tournament Thursday, downing Kirbyville 10-6 and defeating Longview 5-3.

In the game against Kirbyville Slade Foreman got the win on the hill.

Sam Carpenter notched a home run and drove in three runs. JT Fielder drove in two runs while Justin Abate also had a RBI.

In the victory over Longview, Carpenter nabbed the win on the mound and struck out 11 while Foreman notched the save.

Foreman, J.B. Bearden, Cayden Baker and Kade Benoit each had doubles for the Cardinals and each drove in a run.

The Cardinals will play two more games in Jasper Friday as they will take on the host Bulldogs at 9:30 a.m. and will face Hardin-Jefferson at noon.