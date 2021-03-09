Orange County marriage licenses issued 3.1-3.5.21

The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of March 1 – March 5, 2021:

James Stack and Elisa Daigle

Cody Dupuy and Katlyn Shoemaker

Willard Chesney and Denise Gallagher

Jason Becker and Harlie McCoy

Blake Vidrine and Kaitlin Billiot

Mario Gonzales and Madeline Bryant

Joseph Blacksher and Pamela Kay

Cameron West and Shelby Fricano

Jeremy Snell and Andrea Pinkston

Thomas Siau and Emily Lowe

Joshua Horn and Haley Broussard

Shawn Allen and Samantha Gray

Ammon Ross and Kristin Broom

Robert Lunsford and Carolyn Johnson

Matthew Fontenot and Danni Sheard

Jordan Revia and Hannah Jackson

Brock Janise and Emily Armer