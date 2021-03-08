LSCO announces mask policy

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has encouraged institutions of higher education to establish standards that are in line with Texas Education Agency (TEA) guidance. The Executive Order states, “Public schools may operate as provided by, and under the minimum standard health protocols found in guidance issued by, the Texas Education Agency (TEA). Private schools and institutions of higher education are encouraged to establish similar standards.”

Based on this guidance, LSCO will maintain current COVID-19 health and safety guidelines, including requiring face coverings and limiting classroom density, as informed by the Texas Education Agency. Further, as part of The Texas State University System, LSCO is in continual contact with the System Office to stay up-to-date to ensure full compliance.

Since last March, LSCO has worked diligently to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 on campus. Wearing face coverings and reducing classroom density are two key tools to combat COVID-19 infection. The well-being of LSCO’s students, faculty, and staff remains the highest priority. LSCO will continue its cleaning, sanitizing, social distancing, and contact-tracing protocols in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.