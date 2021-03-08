LC-M golf impressive at regional preview

HUNTSVILLE – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bear golf team took part in the Huntsville Regional Preview at Raven Nest Golf Course over the weekend. Teams from class 6A, 5A, and 4A took part in the two-day tournament.

The Bears finished 4th overall behind 6A Klein Cain (1st), 6A Ridge Point (2nd) and 6A Katy Tompkins (3rd).

It was a big confidence booster as the Bears finished 1st in the 4A division on the very course they look to play the 4A Region III tournament in April. Senior Jack Burke followed up a 76 on day 1 with a tournament low -1/70 on day 2 to place 3rd overall and 1st in the 4A division. Wyatt Wozniak posted an 81/84, Will Van Pelt an 84/95, and Travis Love a 93/94.

The Bears will be back on the course Monday at Sunset Grove while Burke will play Friday and Saturday as a medalist in the State Preview at Plum Creek GC in Kyle.