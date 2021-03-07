Today is March 7

On March 7, 1876, Alexander Graham Bell received a patent for his “harmonic telegraph”—or–telephone. Up until then, Samuel Morse’s telegraph was the only means of “instantaneous” communication, but Bell had been concentrating on resolving the limitations; it could only handle one message at a time—and it required a courier to deliver the news to the recipient.

The Bell family had immigrated from England to Massachusetts and settled in Boston where Alexander worked as a teacher for the deaf. But he was also the son of an inventor, and, while he was fond of his work as a teacher, he also had an innate desire to devise a way for people to speak “directly” with each other–from a distance. He partnered with Thomas A. Watson, who worked in a machine shop; and when the telephone was completed, he uttered the now famous phrase: “Mr. Watson, come here, I need you.”

The Grateful American Book Prize recommends Telephone: The Invention That Changed Communication by Samuel Willard Crompton.

**

National Crown Roast Pork Day

A crown roast is made from the rib portion of the loins. A crown roast of pork is several bone in pork rib chops formed into a circle and tied. The bones face upwards and resembles a crown when finished.

***In 1857 Baseball decides 9 innings constitutes an official game. **

National Cereal Day

According to oldest.org , the first breakfast cereal was invented in 1863. Cereal grains and hot cereals had been eaten for several years, this was the first breakfast specific cereal. Dr. James Caleb Jackson ran a health spa in Upstate New York. Jackson experimented with cold cereals as a cure for certain aliments. Using Graham flower dough, it was rolled into sheets and baked, then broken, baked again and broken once again. This creation was called Granula. It was so tough that it had to be soaked overnight before it could be eaten and was nicknamed “wheat rocks.” Although it did not become a public favorite and is no longer in production, it inspired John Harvey Kellogg.

Cereal did not originally come in a box, it was generally kept in large barrels at the store and scooped out by the pound. One of the first to be boxed was Wheatena , which is still in production today. It was created in 1879 by George H Hoyt in about 1879. Hoyt thought the sanitary package would appeal to his customers.

John Harvey Kellogg created Granola between 1877 and 1881. Originally named Granula, it was made from oats and had a different rolling rolling process than Dr. Jackson’s cereal, which made it easier to chew. Though it was different, Jackson filed a copyright infringement and Kellogg changed the name to Granola. It became so popular that Kellogg was selling two tons of the cereal annually within 10 years. It is still in production under various brands.

Of the 10 oldest cereals, five are still in production. In addition to Wheatena and Granola already mentioned, Shredded Wheat, Grape-Nuts and Corn Flakes can also be found at the supermarket. Shredded Wheat was invented in 1890 was was originally sold to vegetarian restaurants. Grape-Nuts were invented in 1897 by C.W. Post after he visited Kellogg’s Battle Creek Sanitarium. Kellogg’s Corn Flakes were invented between 1894 and 1898. This new cereal was lighter, crispier and tastier than many of the early tough cereals.