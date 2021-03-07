Today is March 7

expand
March 7, 2021

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 8:00 am Sunday, March 7, 2021
On March 7, 1876, Alexander Graham Bell received a patent for his “harmonic telegraph”—or–telephone. Up until then, Samuel Morse’s telegraph was the only means of “instantaneous” communication, but Bell had been concentrating on resolving the limitations; it could only handle one message at a time—and it required a courier to deliver the news to the recipient.
  The Bell family had immigrated from England to Massachusetts and settled in Boston where Alexander worked as a teacher for the deaf. But he was also the son of an inventor, and, while he was fond of his work as a teacher, he also had an innate desire to devise a way for people to speak “directly” with each other–from a distance. He partnered with Thomas A. Watson, who worked in a machine shop; and when the telephone was completed, he uttered the now famous phrase: “Mr. Watson, come here, I need you.”
 The Grateful American Book Prize recommends Telephone: The Invention That Changed Communication by Samuel Willard Crompton.
National Crown Roast Pork Day
A crown roast is made from the rib portion of the loins. A crown roast of pork is several bone in pork rib chops formed into a circle and tied. The bones face upwards and resembles a crown when finished.
***In 1857 Baseball decides 9 innings constitutes an official game.

National Cereal Day
According to oldest.org, the first breakfast cereal was invented in 1863. Cereal grains and hot cereals had been eaten for several years, this was the first breakfast specific cereal. Dr. James Caleb Jackson ran a health spa in Upstate New York. Jackson experimented with cold cereals as a cure for certain aliments. Using Graham flower dough, it was rolled into sheets and baked, then broken, baked again and broken once again. This creation was called Granula. It was so tough that it had to be soaked overnight before it could be eaten and was nicknamed “wheat rocks.” Although it did not become a public favorite and is no longer in production,  it inspired John Harvey Kellogg.
Cereal did not originally come in a box, it was generally kept in large barrels at the store and scooped out by the pound.  One of the first to be boxed was Wheatena, which is still in production today. It was created in 1879 by George H Hoyt in about 1879. Hoyt thought the sanitary package would appeal to his customers.
John Harvey Kellogg created Granola between 1877 and 1881. Originally named Granula, it was made from oats and had a different rolling rolling process than Dr. Jackson’s cereal, which made it easier to chew. Though it was different, Jackson filed a copyright infringement and Kellogg changed the name to Granola. It became so popular that Kellogg was selling two tons of the cereal annually within 10 years. It is still in production under various brands.
Of the 10 oldest cereals, five are still in production. In addition to Wheatena and Granola already mentioned, Shredded Wheat, Grape-Nuts and Corn Flakes can also be found at the supermarket.  Shredded Wheat was invented in 1890 was was originally sold to vegetarian restaurants. Grape-Nuts were invented in 1897 by C.W. Post after he visited Kellogg’s Battle Creek Sanitarium. Kellogg’s Corn Flakes were invented between 1894 and 1898. This new cereal was lighter, crispier and tastier than many of the early tough cereals.
For more information visit https://www.oldest.org/food/cereals/

Do-It-Yourself Trail Mix

Keep your energy level up during outdoor adventures with this Do-It-Yourself Trail Mix.

Yield 6 cups
Prep time 5 minutes
Ingredients
1 cup whole grain cereal (square type)
1 cup whole grain cereal (O type)
1 cup whole grain cereal (puff type)
1 cup dried fruit (of your choice)
1 cup pretzels (small)
1/2 cup nuts (small)
Notes:
  • Peanuts and other small foods that are round are easy for your preschooler to choke on when swallowing them. Have your child eat at the table, or at least while sitting down.
  • Always watch your child while he or she eats.
Instructions:
  1. Set out a bowl of each ingredient with a serving spoon.
  2. Let guests add a spoon of each ingredient to a plastic bag or other container. Shake to mix. Enjoy!
Meal Type: Snack
Category: 30 Minutes or Less, Kid-Friendly
Food group: Fruits, Grains
Season: Winter, Spring, Summer, Fall
Hearing Awareness Week

The saying “you don’t know what you’ve got ’til it’s gone” is never more true than in regard to hearing. It’s easy to take hearing for granted, but even momentary hearing loss can highlight how vital it is to protect hearing.

People rely on headphones or ear buds to listen to music, stream movies or participate in work-related meetings more than ever before. Having the volume too loud can contribute to hearing loss over time.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says five in 10 young people listen to their music or other audio too loudly. Overall, 48 million people in the United States have trouble hearing in one or both of their ears. Johns Hopkins Medical Center reports approximately 15 percent of adults 18 years of age or older report some trouble hearing, and the risk of hearing problems increases with age.

Once it’s gone, hearing cannot be restored in many cases. To protect hearing and guard against future hearing loss, consider these recommendations.

1. Ask for a baseline hearing test. It’s easier to measure hearing loss if there is a baseline by which it can be measured. During your annual physical, ask for a hearing test or a referal to an audiologist. This can set the course for monitoring progression of any future hearing loss.

2. Wear hearing protection. There are various types of hearing protection that can filter out certain levels of sound. Many earplugs, like the ones musicians wear or those worn when attending rock concerts, can reduce the sound by approximately 25 dB. Custom fit ear plugs provide more noise reduction, in upwards of 35 to 40 dB. They are optimal for high-noise environments, such as when mowing lawns or operating machinery, according to the hearing loss resource Hearts for Hearing.

3. Turn down the volume. Experts recommend adhering to the 60/60 rule when enjoying audio through headphones. This suggestion is to listen with the headphones at no more than 60 percent volume for no more than 60 minutes a day. Earbuds fit directly next to the eardrum and can be harmful to your hearing. If possible, choose over-the-ear headphones instead.

4. Have custom molds made. Rather than turning up the volume, people can have custom ear molds made for use with earphones, suggests Johns Hopkins. The custom ear molds will block outside noise, allowing for higher quality listening.

5. Keep your ears dry. Moisture in the ear can cause bacteria to grow and potentially lead to infections. Towel-dry ears gently after showering or swimming. Avoid the temptation to use cotton swabs to dry the ears. For the most part, ears are self-cleaning, and using a cotton swab can push wax and cause it to become compacted in the ear canal.

In addition to these tips, discussing hearing health with a doctor is a wise idea.

