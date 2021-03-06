Vidor Police Beat
From staff reports
The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from February 24 – March 2, 2021:
Wednesday, Feb. 24
- Burglary at the 600 block of Main Street
- Theft at the 300 block of Main Street
Thursday, Feb. 25
- Burglary at the 200 block of Sargent Street
- Burglary at the 800 block of Sarver Street
- Assault at the 2000 block of Old Hwy. 90
Friday, Feb. 26
- Assault at the 20600 block of Interstate 10
- Theft at the 21300 block of Interstate 10
- Burglary at the 1000 block of East Railroad Ave
- Theft at the 800 block of Sarver Street
- Theft at the 20600 block of Interstate 10
- Burglary at the 900 block of Forrest Lane
Monday, March 1
- Assault at the 400 block of West Park
- Damaged property at the 400 block of South Archie Street
- Theft at the 2300 block of Main Street
Tuesday, March 2
- Found property at the 200 block of Lynwood
- Burglary at the 700 block of Stadium Street
- Assault at the 1800 block of Main Street
SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department