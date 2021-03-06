Vidor Police Beat

From staff reports

The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from February 24 – March 2, 2021:

Wednesday, Feb. 24

Burglary at the 600 block of Main Street

Theft at the 300 block of Main Street

Thursday, Feb. 25

Burglary at the 200 block of Sargent Street

Burglary at the 800 block of Sarver Street

Assault at the 2000 block of Old Hwy. 90

Friday, Feb. 26

Assault at the 20600 block of Interstate 10

Theft at the 21300 block of Interstate 10

Burglary at the 1000 block of East Railroad Ave

Theft at the 800 block of Sarver Street

Theft at the 20600 block of Interstate 10

Burglary at the 900 block of Forrest Lane

Monday, March 1

Assault at the 400 block of West Park

Damaged property at the 400 block of South Archie Street

Theft at the 2300 block of Main Street

Tuesday, March 2

Found property at the 200 block of Lynwood

Burglary at the 700 block of Stadium Street

Assault at the 1800 block of Main Street

SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department