All-District 22-4A Boys Basketball Team
Here is the All-District 22-4A Boys Basketball Team as selected by the 22-4A head coaches:
MOST VALUABLE PLAYER: Brock McClure, Lumberton
OFFENSIVE PLAYERS OF THE YEAR: Gabe Castillo, Bridge City; Michael Wardlow, WO-S
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Da’Marion Morris, LC-M
NEWCOMERS OF THE YEAR: Pete Ragusa, Orangefield; Drelon Miller, Silsbee
FIRST TEAM
Austin Richardson, Bridge City
Bryce Bergeron, Orangefield
Ben Elliott, LC-M
Quinton Proctor, WO-S
Dayton Whitmire, Vidor
Payton Wrinkle, Orangefield
Jared Harris, Silsbee
Shan Gilder, Silsbee
Trevor Hattaway, Lumberton
SECOND TEAM
Grant Boudreaux, Bridge City
Jesse Doucette, LC-M
Morgan Sampson, Orangefield
Easton Walker, Vidor
Bryan Keller, WO-S
Nathan Bullard, Vidpr
Jerick Harper, Silsbee
Jadon Noel, Lumberton