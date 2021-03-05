expand
March 7, 2021

Commercial motor vehicle crash on FM 408 near Bridge City results in serious injuries

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 10:03 am Friday, March 5, 2021

At approximately 8:15 a.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers responded to a multiple vehicle crash on FM 408 in Orange County.  The crash occurred near Bridge City and involved a commercial motor vehicle.

Initial reports indicate that the crash involved a dump truck and a passenger vehicle.  Details are limited; however, there are reports of serious injuries.

Additional details will be released as information is confirmed.

