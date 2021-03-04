Today is National Pound Cake Day;

Ingredients:

3 cups all-purpose flour*

1 teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon salt

2 ½ cups sugar

1 cup butter or margarine, softened

1 teaspoon vanilla or almond extract

5 large eggs

1 cup milk or evaporated milk

Powdered sugar, if desired

Steps:

1 Heat oven to 350°F. Grease bottom, side and tube of 10×4-inch angel food cake pan (tube pan), 12-cup fluted tube cake pan or two 9×5-inch loaf pans with shortening; lightly flour.

2 In medium bowl, mix flour, baking powder and salt; set aside. In large bowl, beat granulated sugar, butter, vanilla and eggs with electric mixer on low speed 30 seconds, scraping bowl constantly. Beat on high speed 5 minutes, scraping bowl occasionally. Beat flour mixture into sugar mixture alternately with milk on low speed, beating just until smooth after each addition. Pour into pan(s).

3 Bake angel food or fluted tube cake pan 1 hour 10 minutes to 1 hour 20 minutes, loaf pans 55 to 60 minutes, or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool 20 minutes; remove from pan(s) to wire rack. Cool completely, about 2 hours. Sprinkle with powdered sugar

Expert Tips:

Substitute 1 teaspoon lemon extract for the vanilla. Fold 1 tablespoon grated lemon peel and 1/4 cup poppy seed into batter.

For more recipes visit: https://www.bettycrocker.com/ recipes

Today in History: In 1890, longest bridge in Great Britain, the Forth Bridge (railway) at 1,710 ft in length is opened in Scotland by the Prince of Wales, later King Edward VII

Lagniappe: Del Hall of Cincinnati, OH is among the countless numbers of Christians in the U.S. who observe the six weeks of Lent by fasting. So, says the Association of Mature American Citizens [AMAC], Hall is swapping his usual three “square meals” a day for a liquid diet that includes “three to five beers a day” this Easter Season just as he has done for the past two years. He supplements his beer diet with other beverages such as water, black coffee and herbal tea. As he put it in an interview with WXIX-TV, “It’s not like I’m drinking constantly. If you eat your standard diet, it gets boring. You don’t eat the same thing every day. So, I am definitely not going to drink the same thing every day.”