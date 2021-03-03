OrangeYouBold: Deciding if an item is trash or treasure

Hello beautiful people. The last week was busy for me around the house. I don’t mean to sound the upcoming season alarm, but it is less than 100 days away.

I am disposing of items that are not being used. I found several items that need to find a new home or make their way to the trash.

How often do you purge items in your home? Many of us like to spring clean and it is just about that time.

Before you throw away those interesting items, make sure you know their monetary value. If you have a strong feeling about an item do your due diligence and research the item’s history.

I was in the process of disposing of an extremely heavy wooden stool I have had for roughly 11 years. The stool has come in handy in many instances as a prop for photography and as an extra piece of furniture.

However, I decided it didn’t have a place in our home and decided to part ways with it. The stool always had interesting legs on the bottom and this feature is what made me decide to research the stool before I put it out with the trash.

I am so glad I did some additional research before parting ways. I encourage you to do a google search on items you have.

You do not have to know the specific use for the item, but you need to describe the item in your google search and look for images that look like the piece you have.

Obviously, a quick search of my stool disclosed the era it was from and showed me what similar items were selling for online. Imagine my surprise when I realized the wooden piano stool was selling for a couple hundred dollars.

I decided not to throw the stool out after discovering it was from 1900-1950. I will sand the stool and refinish it. After this is complete, I will enjoy it for a little while longer, and consider selling it at a later date.

I know holding on to items you aren’t using can be stressful but do your research to decide if it’s worth keeping. I will refinish the stool pictured below and share it with you in this column.

My hope is that this will remind you to pause before you trash that next item.

Be bold in your decisions to trash an item or treasure it.

