Orange Police Beat 3.2.21
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for March 2, 2021:
- Theft at the eastbound mile marker 875
- Found property at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Theft at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive
- Theft at the 1900 block of Silver Oaks Drive
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1400 block of 16th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 900 block of 16th Street
- Suspicious activity at the 1000 block of Read Oak Drive
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department