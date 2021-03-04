Orange Police Beat 3.2.21

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for March 2, 2021:

Theft at the eastbound mile marker 875

Found property at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Theft at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive

Theft at the 1900 block of Silver Oaks Drive

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1400 block of 16 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 900 block of 16 th Street

Street Suspicious activity at the 1000 block of Read Oak Drive

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department