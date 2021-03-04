expand
March 4, 2021

Orange Police Beat 3.2.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 6:32 pm Wednesday, March 3, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for March 2, 2021:

  • Theft at the eastbound mile marker 875
  • Found property at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Theft at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive
  • Theft at the 1900 block of Silver Oaks Drive
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1400 block of 16th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 900 block of 16th Street
  • Suspicious activity at the 1000 block of Read Oak Drive

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

