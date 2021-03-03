Orange Police Beat 2.26-2.28.21

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from February 26 – February 28, 2021:

Friday, Feb. 26

Theft at the 2900 block of Sunset Drive

Assault on Circle D

Obstructing police at the 300 block of Dakota

Saturday, Feb. 27

Homicide at the 800 block of 2 nd Street

Street Assault at the 200 block of North Farragut Ave.

Theft at the 1400 block of Beagle Road

Domestic problem on Circle D

Stolen vehicle at the 2700 block of Interstate 10

Assault at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at College and Henderson

Found property at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown

Robbery at the 1000 block of State Hwy. 87

Hit and run resulting in injury at the 4100 block of Farm to Market Road 105

Sunday, Feb. 28

Fatal hit and run at State Hwy. 87 and Cypresswood

Cruelty towards a child at the 700 block of Adams Street

Aggravated assault at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 16 th Street and MacArthur Intersection

Street and MacArthur Intersection Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3200 block of 16 th Street

Street Controlled substance at 37th Street and Strickland Drive

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department