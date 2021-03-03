Orange Police Beat 2.26-2.28.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from February 26 – February 28, 2021:
Friday, Feb. 26
- Theft at the 2900 block of Sunset Drive
- Assault on Circle D
- Obstructing police at the 300 block of Dakota
Saturday, Feb. 27
- Homicide at the 800 block of 2nd Street
- Assault at the 200 block of North Farragut Ave.
- Theft at the 1400 block of Beagle Road
- Domestic problem on Circle D
- Stolen vehicle at the 2700 block of Interstate 10
- Assault at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at College and Henderson
- Found property at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown
- Robbery at the 1000 block of State Hwy. 87
- Hit and run resulting in injury at the 4100 block of Farm to Market Road 105
Sunday, Feb. 28
- Fatal hit and run at State Hwy. 87 and Cypresswood
- Cruelty towards a child at the 700 block of Adams Street
- Aggravated assault at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 16th Street and MacArthur Intersection
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3200 block of 16th Street
- Controlled substance at 37th Street and Strickland Drive
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department