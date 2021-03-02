expand
Ad Spot

March 2, 2021

VIDEO: Cornyn honors Texas Independence Day on Senate Floor

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 2:49 pm Tuesday, March 2, 2021

To The Leader

 WASHINGTON –Tuesday in honor of Texas Independence Day, U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) read Lieutenant Colonel William Barrett Travis’s famous letter on the Senate floor .

“185 years ago on March 2, 1836, Texas adopted its Declaration of Independence from Mexico.”

 “Virtually everybody died at the Battle of the Alamo. It was actually the Battle of San Jacinto that won the war, but just one week shy of that momentous day, a 26-year-old Lieutenant Colonel in the Texas Army named William Barrett Travis and his fellow soldiers were outnumbered nearly ten to one by the forces of the Mexican Dictator Antonio López de Santa Anna.”

“Colonel Travis wrote a letter that has arguably become the most famous document in Texas history… It’s my great honor to read the Travis letter here on the Senate floor.”

 “The letter was addressed, ‘To the People of Texas and All Americans in the World:’”

 “’Fellow citizens & compatriots,’ Travis wrote.

 “I am besieged by a thousand or more of the Mexicans under Santa Anna.

 “I have sustained a continual Bombardment and cannonade for 24 hours and have not lost a man.

“The enemy has demanded a surrender at discretion.

“Otherwise, the garrison are to be put to the sword, if the fort is taken.

 “I have answered the demand with a cannon shot, and our flag still waves proudly from the walls.

 “I shall never surrender or retreat.

 “Then, I call on you in the name of Liberty, of patriotism and everything dear to the American character, to come to our aid, with all dispatch.

 “The enemy is receiving reinforcements daily and will no doubt increase to three or four thousand in four or five days.

 “If this call is neglected, I am determined to sustain myself as long as possible and die like a soldier who never forgets what is due to his own honor and that of his country.

 “Victory or Death.

 “Signed: William Barret Travis

 “In the battle that ensued, all 189 defenders of the Alamo gave their lives, but they did not die in vain.”

 “The Battle of the Alamo bought precious time for the Texas revolutionaries, allowing General Sam Houston to maneuver his army in in the position for the decisive victory, as I said, in the Battle of San Jacinto.”

 “For nine years the Republic of Texas thrived as a nation. That’s the reason we fly our flag at the same height as the United States flag, unlike other states, but then in 1845 we were annexed to the United States as the 28th state.”

“Every single day I’m honored to represent the people of my state here in the United States Senate, an opportunity that would not be possible without the sacrifices made by brave men like William Barrett Travis 185 years ago.”

Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.

 

More News

Law firm consortium files “Master Petition” suing utility providers on behalf of thousands of Texas consumers

Letter of Introduction: Whittington seeks WO mayoral seat

OP-ED: My Five Cents – Students learning virtually will not have to take the STAAR test

VIDEO: Cornyn honors Texas Independence Day on Senate Floor

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar

Local

Law firm consortium files “Master Petition” suing utility providers on behalf of thousands of Texas consumers

Local

VIDEO: Cornyn honors Texas Independence Day on Senate Floor

BREAKING NEWS

Governor Abbott Lifts Mask Mandate, Opens Texas 100 Percent

Cities

City of Orange EDC outlook for 2021

Business

KPI General Contractors proudly serving South East Texas

Crime

Newton County Sheriff’s Office Report 3.1.21

News

Gas demand soars to highest level of pandemic; Texas prices feel impact

News

State Bar of Texas takes disciplinary action on Beaumont attorney

Crime

Woman dies in hit and run of a pedestrian

Crime

Man killed in shooting incident early Saturday morning

Business

Chamber awards luncheon is an emotional celebration

Lifestyle

Community Briefs 2.27.21

Lifestyle

And Now You Know: A glimpse into The Orange Daily Leader in June 1912

News

Friday Night Reels has been canceled for tonight

Local

Appreciating contributions to the community

Local

Active COVID cases show a major drop this week

Local

NWS Lake Charles weather update 2.25.21

News

U.S. District Judge Jason Pulliam addresses employees of Eastern District as part of new EDTX Distinguished Speaker Series

Crime

Two juveniles shot in Orange

News

LSCO President meets with Speaker Phelan and TX Senate Finance Committee

Celebrations

Exhibit telling the stories of Black Women will open at AMSET in spring

Entertainment

Dirty Dancing brings iconic songs, storyline

News

NAACP event is a call to action

Local

Concern for domestic violence and abuse victims during the pandemic continues