March 3, 2021

Sorge, Lady Bobcats top Kirbyville in wild one

By Van Wade

Published 9:55 pm Tuesday, March 2, 2021

ORANGEFIELD -The Orangefield Lady Bobcats defeated the Kirbyville Lady Wildcats 6-3 in the bottom of the 10th with a walk-off homerun by Codie Sorge.

Sorge hit the game winning homerun in the bottom of the 10th to score Emma Humplik and Olivia Grant, following a Ryden Stanfield solo homerun to tie the game up 3-3 in the bottom of the 10th.

Stanfield had a homerun, a double and scored on an error, and 2 runs scored. Sorge led the team with 3 hits, including the walk-off homerun to end the night with 3 RBIs. Olivia Grant had 2 walks and a run scored.

Sorge also got the win on the mound giving up just 1 earned run on 7 hits with 12 strikeouts.

The Lady Bobcats improve their record to 7-3-1 and will open up the Jasper tournament this Thursday.

 

 

