March 3, 2021

Melton, Lady Cardinals slow down Woodville

By Van Wade

Published 10:46 pm Tuesday, March 2, 2021

BRIDGE CITY – The Bridge City Lady Cardinals edged out the Woodville Lady Eagles 3-1 Tuesday night.

Madyson Melton got the win on the hill for the Lady Cardinals and had six strikeouts.

Both the Lady Cardinals and Lady Eagles finished with five hits apiece.

Kaylyn Dosch and Marlie Strong drove in a run apiece for the Lady Cardinals (1-2). Hannah Murchison scored two of the runs and Anna Autry scored the other run.

The Lady Cardinals will be hosting their own tournament Thursday through Saturday at Lady Cardinal Field.

K9 Bobby is laid to rest

