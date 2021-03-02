Letter of Introduction: Whittington seeks WO mayoral seat

To the citizens of West Orange! My name is James Whittington and I’m running for mayor of West Orange. I’ve lived here for 17 1/2 years and have grown to love this town. I’ve decided to run for mayor because of the things I’ve seen that I feel needs changing, such as the drainage system and debris that needs our immediate attention. Also, I have noticed a lot of old abandoned houses and buildings that needs to be torn down and properties that need special attention in cleaning up. With your vote we can make a change for the better and move West Orange forward. Please vote for me on May 1st. Sincerely James Whittington for mayor.