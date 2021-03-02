expand
Ad Spot

March 2, 2021

James Whittington

Letter of Introduction: Whittington seeks WO mayoral seat

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 4:31 pm Tuesday, March 2, 2021

To the citizens of West Orange! My name is James Whittington and I’m running for mayor of West Orange. I’ve lived here for 17 1/2 years and have grown to love this town. I’ve decided to run for mayor because of the things I’ve seen that I feel needs changing, such as the drainage system and debris that needs our immediate attention. Also, I have noticed a lot of old abandoned houses and buildings that needs to be torn down and properties that need special attention in cleaning up. With your vote we can make a change for the better and move West Orange forward. Please vote for me on May 1st. Sincerely James Whittington for mayor.

More News

Law firm consortium files “Master Petition” suing utility providers on behalf of thousands of Texas consumers

Letter of Introduction: Whittington seeks WO mayoral seat

OP-ED: My Five Cents – Students learning virtually will not have to take the STAAR test

VIDEO: Cornyn honors Texas Independence Day on Senate Floor

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar

Local

Law firm consortium files “Master Petition” suing utility providers on behalf of thousands of Texas consumers

Local

VIDEO: Cornyn honors Texas Independence Day on Senate Floor

BREAKING NEWS

Governor Abbott Lifts Mask Mandate, Opens Texas 100 Percent

Cities

City of Orange EDC outlook for 2021

Business

KPI General Contractors proudly serving South East Texas

Crime

Newton County Sheriff’s Office Report 3.1.21

News

Gas demand soars to highest level of pandemic; Texas prices feel impact

News

State Bar of Texas takes disciplinary action on Beaumont attorney

Crime

Woman dies in hit and run of a pedestrian

Crime

Man killed in shooting incident early Saturday morning

Business

Chamber awards luncheon is an emotional celebration

Lifestyle

Community Briefs 2.27.21

Lifestyle

And Now You Know: A glimpse into The Orange Daily Leader in June 1912

News

Friday Night Reels has been canceled for tonight

Local

Appreciating contributions to the community

Local

Active COVID cases show a major drop this week

Local

NWS Lake Charles weather update 2.25.21

News

U.S. District Judge Jason Pulliam addresses employees of Eastern District as part of new EDTX Distinguished Speaker Series

Crime

Two juveniles shot in Orange

News

LSCO President meets with Speaker Phelan and TX Senate Finance Committee

Celebrations

Exhibit telling the stories of Black Women will open at AMSET in spring

Entertainment

Dirty Dancing brings iconic songs, storyline

News

NAACP event is a call to action

Local

Concern for domestic violence and abuse victims during the pandemic continues