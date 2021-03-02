expand
Ad Spot

March 3, 2021

Lady Mustangs wallop Newton

By Van Wade

Published 10:29 pm Tuesday, March 2, 2021

NEWTON – The West Orange-Stark Lady Mustangs pounded out a 18-4 victory over the Newton Lady Eagles Tuesday night.

The Lady Mustangs (4-4) pounded out 18 hits and scored 13 runs alone in the top of the fifth inning to cruise to the win.

Taliyah Washington led the hit parade with four hits and five runs batted in. She had three doubles and four steals. Paris Overstreet had three hits and Ariel Farris had two. T’era Garrett had three RBI in the offensive onslaught. Garrett, Kamille Queen and Jalaycia Richards each added multiple hits.

Nataleigh Sims notched the win on the hill for the Lady Mustangs as she scattered four runs on six hits over four innings.

Laila Rhodes and Katie Hogg also had RBI for WO-S, which will play host to another tournament this Thursday through Saturday at Lady Mustang Field.

 

 

More News

The Postscript: Enjoying fantasies of traveling

OrangeYouBold: Deciding if an item is trash or treasure

K9 Bobby is laid to rest

Melton, Lady Cardinals slow down Woodville

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar

Home and Garden

The Postscript: Enjoying fantasies of traveling

Home and Garden

OrangeYouBold: Deciding if an item is trash or treasure

News

K9 Bobby is laid to rest

Local

Law firm consortium files “Master Petition” suing utility providers on behalf of thousands of Texas consumers

Local

VIDEO: Cornyn honors Texas Independence Day on Senate Floor

BREAKING NEWS

Governor Abbott Lifts Mask Mandate, Opens Texas 100 Percent

Cities

City of Orange EDC outlook for 2021

Business

KPI General Contractors proudly serving South East Texas

Crime

Newton County Sheriff’s Office Report 3.1.21

News

Gas demand soars to highest level of pandemic; Texas prices feel impact

News

State Bar of Texas takes disciplinary action on Beaumont attorney

Crime

Woman dies in hit and run of a pedestrian

Crime

Man killed in shooting incident early Saturday morning

Business

Chamber awards luncheon is an emotional celebration

Lifestyle

Community Briefs 2.27.21

Lifestyle

And Now You Know: A glimpse into The Orange Daily Leader in June 1912

News

Friday Night Reels has been canceled for tonight

Local

Appreciating contributions to the community

Local

Active COVID cases show a major drop this week

Local

NWS Lake Charles weather update 2.25.21

News

U.S. District Judge Jason Pulliam addresses employees of Eastern District as part of new EDTX Distinguished Speaker Series

Crime

Two juveniles shot in Orange

News

LSCO President meets with Speaker Phelan and TX Senate Finance Committee

Celebrations

Exhibit telling the stories of Black Women will open at AMSET in spring