March 3, 2021

Bears snag road win over Kelly

By Van Wade

Published 10:09 pm Tuesday, March 2, 2021

BEAUMONT – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears downed the Beaumont Kelly Bulldogs 6-3 in action at Bulldog Field Tuesday night.

The Bears (2-4) scored three runs in the top of the second inning but Kelly trimmed it to 3-2 by the bottom of the third.

LC-M added a run in the fourth and two more in the fifth while Kelly added a run in the bottom of the fifth.

Reid Peco had two runs batted in for the Bears while Zach Krummel and Ashton Landry each drove home runs. Austin Smith had a hit for the Bears.

Kelly finished with seven hits while the Bears had four.

Dean Reynolds tossed 4 1/3 innings for the Bears while Peco tossed 2 2/3.

The Bears will compete in the Certa-Bearden Tournament at WO-S Thursday through Saturday.

