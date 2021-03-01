Newton County Sheriff’s Office Report 3.1.21

Released by Sheriff Robert Burby

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered 67 calls to service from February 22nd to February 28th, 2021. There were 9 arrests made during the week, 6 by NCSO Deputies, and 3 by other agencies. We currently have 28 inmates in the following Jails, 9 housed in Newton, 18 housed in Jasper, and 1 housed in Polk County. The following charges were filed during the week by NCSO, DPS, and the Constable Office Precinct 4:

Unl Poss Firearm by Felon/Poss CS PG 1 >= 1G < 4G

Probation violation /Theft Prop

Criminal Trespass

Probation Violation Poss CS PG 1 < 1 G

Unl Poss Firearm by Felon / Poss CS PG 1 > 4G

Theft Prop > = $2,500 <$30K

Poss CS PG 1 >=1G < 4G

Evading Arrest Detention W/Veh or watercraft

Poss CS PG 1 < 1G

Motion to revoke – Theft of prop

As Newton County Sheriff’s Office’s Jail received our annual Jail inspection from the Texas State Jail Commission last Tuesday. The jail, policies, and jail operations all passed. The Jail Administrator and as well as the Jailers are all commended for being steadfast in the performance of their duties and responsibilities.

Some of the calls to services this week are outlined as follows:

Deweyville: Animal Bite, trespassing

Weirgate: Theft

Bon Weir: Theft, Attempted Burglary, and Cruelty to Animals/loud music

Old Salem: Illegal Dumping of Trash

Call – 4 wheelers on the roadway and loud music

Old Champion – Loud music

Newton – Theft/Criminal Mischief

We appreciate your support and the calls reporting suspicious activity and providing information that a crime may be in progress or committed. Some of these calls have in fact resulted in an investigation as well as the arrest of suspects. Please remember, “if you see something, say something.”