Lady Cardinals hosting softball tournament this week; schedule

BRIDGE CITY – The Bridge City Lady Cardinals will play host to a five-team softball tournament at Lady Cardinal Field Thursday through Saturday.

Games Thursday will pit Hudson vs. LC-M (10 a.m.); Bridge City vs. LC-M (noon); Hamshire-Fannett vs. Hudson (2 p.m.); H-F vs. PN-G (4 p.m.) and Bridge City vs. PN-G (6 p.m.).

Games Friday will include LC-M vs. H-F (10 a.m.); Bridge City vs. H-F (noon); LC-M vs. PN-G (2 p.m.); Hudson vs. PN-G (4 p.m.), and Hudson vs. Bridge City (6 p.m.)

There will be three games Saturday with the championship game slated for 2 p.m.