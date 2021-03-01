expand
Ad Spot

March 1, 2021

Lady Cardinals hosting softball tournament this week; schedule

By Van Wade

Published 10:49 am Monday, March 1, 2021

BRIDGE CITY – The Bridge City Lady Cardinals will play host to a five-team softball tournament at Lady Cardinal Field Thursday through Saturday.

Games Thursday will pit Hudson vs. LC-M (10 a.m.); Bridge City vs. LC-M (noon); Hamshire-Fannett vs. Hudson (2 p.m.); H-F vs. PN-G (4 p.m.) and Bridge City vs. PN-G (6 p.m.).

Games Friday will include LC-M vs. H-F (10 a.m.); Bridge City vs. H-F (noon); LC-M vs. PN-G (2 p.m.); Hudson vs. PN-G (4 p.m.), and Hudson vs. Bridge City (6 p.m.)

There will be three games Saturday with the championship game slated for 2 p.m.

 

More News

Bridge City hosting Cardinal Relays Thursday

Lady Cardinals hosting softball tournament this week; schedule

Lady Mustangs will be hosting another tournament this week

WO-S hosting Certa-Bearden Tournament this week; schedule

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar