The LC-M boys golf team captured first-place at the BISD/Larry Paine Memorial Golf Tournament held at Henry Homberg late last week.

Jack Burke led the Bears with a 75 while Timothy Weaver had a 77, Wyatt Wozniak a 83, Travis Love a 84 and Will Van Pelt a 94.

Orangefield’s Xander Parks won top medalist with a sizzling 72.