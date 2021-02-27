OP-ED: We ARE Orange Strong

Each year we publish an annual section referred to as Progress. This year’s edition is included in this edition and is called Progress 2021: We ARE Orange Strong.

A mere two weeks after publishing the 2020 version, we were sent into a lock down as the COVID Crisis began. Then late summer we had not one, but two hurricanes strike the area. And if that was not enough, we are now on the warmer side of the coldest week most of us have ever had to experience.

Through it all, the one thing which remained true was that Orange County is filled with strong resilient people and businesses.

We endured everything from toilet paper shortages to the current grocery shortage. Through it all, we remained strong.

Progress celebrated the positive things happening in our area such as New businesses, or existing businesses expanding and growing. More homes are being built at this time with the expectation of being filled with new families.

Orange is growing and changing each year. Despite the setbacks we faced over the last 12 months, we are still moving forward and seeing a better future.

We would like to take this time to say thank you to all those who sponsored the section.

This year, we added a section which we hope to see grow in future editions. It is a section for non-profits, groups, clubs and churches in the area. What better way to see the good in the community than through the eyes of those serving the community in so many capacities. It is also a good way to help spread the word about your organization to those new to our area.

Most importantly, these stories are the stories of Orange showing and reflecting the positive impact Orange has on the rest of the world.

We hope you enjoy it as much as we enjoyed putting it together for you.

Dawn Burleigh is general manager and editor of The Orange Leader. She can be reached at dawn.burleigh@orangeleader.com