February 27, 2021

Man killed in shooting incident early Saturday morning

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 9:32 am Saturday, February 27, 2021

On February 27, 2021 at 2:05 a.m., Orange Police Department (OPD) officers were dispatched to the 900 block of 2nd Street in reference to a 911 call of shots being fired in the area.  Officers arrived and discovered a  male identified as Jonathan Joseph, 34, of Orange,  in the street with several gun shot wounds.   Joseph was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 Hershel Stagner, Jr.

OPD is asking for the assistance of the public for any information over this homicide.  Theye are asking for the public to check their home security cameras for anything that might be associated with this case.

You may call OPD at 409-883-1026 or contact Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS if you have any information over his case.

Lady Bears nab huge road win over Vidor

OP-ED: Recognizing outstanding staff members at WOSMS

Chamber awards luncheon is an emotional celebration

