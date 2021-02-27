expand
February 27, 2021

Lady Bears nab huge road win over Vidor

By Van Wade

The LC-M Lady Bears journeyed to Vidor Tuesday night to take on the Lady Pirates.

The game remained 0-0 until late in the first half thanks to the phenomenal defense by Matalyn Hill, Amanda Rodriguez, Loren Rodriguez, Kaylee Potter, Semma’ Alhatri, Anayeli Hernandez, and MaKenzie Holland. Annabelle Fisher saw her chance and settled a punt by Vidor, brought it up the right side of the pitch, and sent her shot up and over the goalie’s head.

At the half the Lady Bears were up 1-0. Starting the second half, the Bears maintained a controlled pace and put pressure on the Lady Pirates. The Pirates at about the nine minute mark in the second half, reached on a Lady Bear error and snuck a goal into the back of the net, bringing the score to 1-1.

The Battlin’ Lady Bears kept their heads up and went to work the remainder of the second half. During the final three minutes Annabelle Fisher saw another opportunity, this time on the left side of the pitch, and proceeded to take the ball to the goal.

Brooklyn Leonard followed suit and ran with her. Fisher took her shot, it ricocheted off of the goalies hands on the ground, and Brooklyn Leonard followed it up for the goal. The Lady Bears held onto the lead for the last two minutes to seal the win 2-1.

They will play Lumberton at Bear Stadium on Tuesday with the JV playing at 5PM and Varsity following at 7PM. The Lady Bears are now 7-2 in district and 11-5 overall.

