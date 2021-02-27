FAITH: Are we in pre, mid or post tribulation?

I received an email from one of my readers that lives in Summit, Mississippi. He/she wanted to share a scripture with me about the post tribulation. Just like the reader in Summit Mississippi, I have been taught pre-trib, mid-trib and post-trib.

Matthew 24:36 and Mark 13:32 tells us no one knows the hour or the day, but God did give us signs to watch for. Jesus did confide in 4 Disciples when they ask about His return in 3 of the Gospels. The Disciples were Peter, James, John and Andrew, which is found in Matthew 24, 25 and Mark 13 and Luke 21. Jesus points out all the signs that are to come, but says it’s still not the end.

He then points them to Daniel 9. The last four verses in Daniel 9 are the ones to look at. These are referred to in weeks, but are actually years and is a foreshadow of what is to come.

I have learned and been taught, that the only way to truly know if your assumptions are correct about the Bible; is to find them threaded throughout the Bible. God always gives a lot of foreshadowing, repeating, and weaving in His word, so we will know what truly is the truth.

People have been debating pre-trib, mid-trib and post-trib since Jesus shared this revelation, and before in Daniel.

We don’t win anything by debating this. It is entertaining though. But it’s a study, a lot of research. And then it falls to hermeneutics.

I think if we are prepared for Jesus’s return, and we know the signs (which are the most important), we can act accordingly throughout.

If Jesus’s retrieves us before, (which I’m hoping for this one), then we should be sharing the signs with everyone, so those that do get left behind will know not to accept the mark of the beast.

If God chooses to retrieve us in the middle or at the end, then we will know the signs and act accordingly thru that time period.

But our main goal right now should be sharing Revelation and the signs, so people will know. Revelations is the only book that promises a blessing by reading it!

I was listening to talk radio this morning and they were saying they are training dogs to sniff out COVID infected people at stadiums and events. Hmmmm? They have stated over and over that COVID is part of the SARS virus, which is transmitted between animals and humans.

The FDA is quoted, “We currently don’t fully understand how COVID-19 affects different animal species. We are aware of a very small number of pets, including dogs and cats, reported to be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 after close contact with people with COVID-19.”

The report on the radio said they were going to use masks from infected COVID people for the dogs to smell, and train them to sniff out the virus just like they would with drugs. You see where this is going… great idea, but not very smart! They could potentially infect a stadium of 50,000 people with one dog.

I point this out because the world today is crazy! They try to convince all of us that we came from a rock!

The things they do, the decisions they make, and they say we Christians are the ones that are uneducated, and looney. That we would actually believe the book of Revelations with all its apocalypse. That we believe in a mark, a rapture, or believing a loving God would send us to hell. Hell is real and awful, in every way. But everywhere you see it…you also see God’s grace extended with open arms, and with loving shouts saying, “Hell is avoidable! Flee from it. Come to Me.”

He’s a gracious and merciful God, and He’s orchestrated time and space, to have His Son take our place. Receive Him. Accept Him. Cling to Him and avoid hell.

Don’t sweat the small stuff about when Jesus’s is returning, just be ready! How are we supposed to be ready?

Matthew 24:42 – “Therefore keep watch, because you do not know on what day your Lord will come.” Come Lord Jesus, come!

Karen Y. Stevens, Executive Director, Meals on Wheels