Big fifth propels Nederland past Cardinals

By Caleb Adams

Orange Leader

BRIDGE CITY – The Nederland Bulldogs beat the Bridge City Cardinals 4-1 at the Cardinal Classic at the Chuck Young Field in Bridge City Friday afternoon.

Kade Benoit would score the only RBI for the Cardinals this game, but overall no one stood out for the Cardinals offensively this game, registering just four hits against the Bulldogs.

Nederland’s Dylan Romero would go the distance for the Bulldogs, giving up four hits with just one run scored and three strikeouts in five innings.

In the early innings of the game both teams had trouble getting a run across the plate. The Cardinals would find a chance in the second inning thanks to a double from Jude Danks, putting runners on third and second with two outs.

The Cardinals would find the game’s first run in the bottom of the third inning. Top of the lineup was due with Slade Foreman to leadoff. Foreman smacked a single up the middle, and would move to second after a walk to Sam Carpenter was issued, and a wild pitch would move him over to third base. Kade Benoit would connect on a pitch and Foreman would score. That’s all they could get but the Cardinals take a 1-0 lead after three innings.

The Bulldogs got runners on and took advantage of a few Cardinal mistakes. Preston Johnson would lead off with a walk, followed by a single from Brody Bennett. After a wild pitch they would both advance to second and third base. Another wild pitch would send Preston Johnson home to tie the game. A third wild pitch would send Brody Bennett home for the second run of the inning, taking the lead.

The Bulldogs would get gifted another run in a long fifth inning after an error and three walks drive in a third run this inning, all unearned runs. Rene Cunningham would score on the walk and Wade Butler would score off a Ryan Bell single up the middle. That’s all the Bulldogs would get but they take a solid 4-1 lead heading into the bottom of the fifth inning.

That would be enough for the Bulldogs to take home the win. Cardinals are now 1-1 in the Cardinal Classic so far getting ready to face Kirbyville later.

The Cardinals defeated Buna 3-2 in their tourney opener Thursday.