Orange Police Beat 2.5-2.11.21

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from February 5 – February 11, 2021:

Friday, Feb. 5

Robbery at the 4000 block of Sikes Road

Assault on Circle P

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2600 block of South Service Road

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Assault at the 800 block of Hart

Saturday, Feb. 6

Obstructing police at the 2500 block of Allie Payne Road

Trespassing at the 3600 block of Ridgemont Drive

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Big Lots on MacArthur Drive

Damaged property at the 4700 block of Meeks Drive

Sunday, Feb. 7

Public intoxication at the 600 block of Burton Ave

Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 3600 block of State Hwy. 62

Monday, Feb. 8

Theft at the 2200 block of Sunrise Oaks Drive

Gambling at the 1600 block of 16 th Street

Street Trespassing at the 600 block of Strickland Drive

Driving under the influence of alcohol at the 2400 block of Black Oak Drive

Burglary on Circle D

Tuesday, Feb. 9

Sexual offense was reported

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 10000 block of Farm to Market Road 105

Wednesday, Feb. 10

Controlled substance at the 2800 block of 4 th Street

Street Sexual offense reported at the 3700 block of Ridgemont Drive

Burglary on Circle D

Weapons offense at the 2600 block of MacArthur Drive

Thursday, Feb. 11

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 7200 block of Interstate 10

Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 6400 block of Farm to Market Road 1130

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 6800 block of Farm to Market Road 1130

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department