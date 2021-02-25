Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 2.2-2.7.21
From staff reports
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from February 2 – February 7, 2021:
Tuesday, Feb. 2
- Missing person at the 5300 block of Colony Lane in Orange
- Disturbance at the 5700 block of South Burton Road in Orange
- Trespass at the 5800 block of South Burton in Orange
Wednesday, Feb. 3
- Disturbance at the 3700 block of Montrose Street in Vidor
- Narcotics at an undisclosed location in Vidor
- Theft at the 1000 block of Emerald Drive in Vidor
Thursday, Feb. 4
- Criminal mischief at the 300 block of Peacock Street in Rose City
- Assault at the 900 block of North Tram Road in Vidor
- Disturbance at the 4400 block of Old Hwy. 87 in Orange
- Theft at the 9500 block of State Hwy. 12 in Orange
- Stolen vehicle at the 2400 block of Wiggins in Vidor
Friday, Feb. 5
- Theft at the 3800 block of North Tram Road in Vidor
- Narcotics at an undisclosed location in Vidor
- Theft at the 12000 block of Farm to Market Road 105 in Orange
- Disturbance at the 700 block of Central Drive in Vidor
- Burglary at the 4000 block of Old Hwy. 87 in Orange
Saturday, Feb. 6
- Assault at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive in Orange
- Burglary at the 4000 block of Granger Lane in Orange
Sunday, Feb. 7
- Theft on North Tram Road in Vidor
- Assault at the 1700 block of Carpenter Road in Vidor
- Suspicious person on Kestrel Road in Orange, A person was in the road way and cussing residents in the area.
SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office