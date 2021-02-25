expand
Ad Spot

February 25, 2021

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 2.2-2.7.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 5:54 pm Thursday, February 25, 2021

From staff reports

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from February 2 – February 7, 2021:

Tuesday, Feb. 2

  • Missing person at the 5300 block of Colony Lane in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 5700 block of South Burton Road in Orange
  • Trespass at the 5800 block of South Burton in Orange

Wednesday, Feb. 3

  • Disturbance at the 3700 block of Montrose Street in Vidor
  • Narcotics at an undisclosed location in Vidor
  • Theft at the 1000 block of Emerald Drive in Vidor

Thursday, Feb. 4

  • Criminal mischief at the 300 block of Peacock Street in Rose City
  • Assault at the 900 block of North Tram Road in Vidor
  • Disturbance at the 4400 block of Old Hwy. 87 in Orange
  • Theft at the 9500 block of State Hwy. 12 in Orange
  • Stolen vehicle at the 2400 block of Wiggins in Vidor

Friday, Feb. 5

  • Theft at the 3800 block of North Tram Road in Vidor
  • Narcotics at an undisclosed location in Vidor
  • Theft at the 12000 block of Farm to Market Road 105 in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 700 block of Central Drive in Vidor
  • Burglary at the 4000 block of Old Hwy. 87 in Orange

Saturday, Feb. 6

  • Assault at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive in Orange
  • Burglary at the 4000 block of Granger Lane in Orange

Sunday, Feb. 7

  • Theft on North Tram Road in Vidor
  • Assault at the 1700 block of Carpenter Road in Vidor
  • Suspicious person on Kestrel Road in Orange, A person was in the road way and cussing residents in the area.

SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office

More News

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 2.2-2.7.21

Kenneth Everette Adams

Orange Police Beat 2.5-2.11.21

NWS Lake Charles weather update 2.25.21

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar

Local

NWS Lake Charles weather update 2.25.21

News

U.S. District Judge Jason Pulliam addresses employees of Eastern District as part of new EDTX Distinguished Speaker Series

Crime

Two juveniles shot in Orange

News

LSCO President meets with Speaker Phelan and TX Senate Finance Committee

Celebrations

Exhibit telling the stories of Black Women will open at AMSET in spring

Entertainment

Dirty Dancing brings iconic songs, storyline

News

NAACP event is a call to action

Local

Concern for domestic violence and abuse victims during the pandemic continues

Business

Conrad hosts steel cutting ceremony for GLDD

Home and Garden

OrangeYouBold: Pin a rose on your canvas

Local

Senate panel warns energy price gougers

Lifestyle

CASA Classic Golf Tournament

Local

Governor Abbott Statement On Resignation Of ERCOT Leadership

News

TAC’s Counties at the Capitol Features Speaker Dade Phelan, Sen. Bryan Hughes

Cities

City of Orange Boil Water Advisory Lifted

Cities

Boil Water advisory continues for City of Orange

Local

SBA stands ready to assist Texas businesses and residents affected by the severe winter storms

Lifestyle

AMSET’s Winter Free Family Arts Day moved to February 27

News

Boil Water notice continues for Orange

Home and Garden

Alzheimer’s Insights: Understanding the progression of the disease

News

TX dentists urge keeping kids’ healthy, despite COVID

Crime

Houston women sentenced for trading illegal drugs for automatic weapons

Local

Texas survivors affected by winter weather can apply for federal disaster

Local

President approves major disaster declaration for Texas