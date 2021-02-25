Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 2.2-2.7.21

From staff reports

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from February 2 – February 7, 2021:

Tuesday, Feb. 2

Missing person at the 5300 block of Colony Lane in Orange

Disturbance at the 5700 block of South Burton Road in Orange

Trespass at the 5800 block of South Burton in Orange

Wednesday, Feb. 3

Disturbance at the 3700 block of Montrose Street in Vidor

Narcotics at an undisclosed location in Vidor

Theft at the 1000 block of Emerald Drive in Vidor

Thursday, Feb. 4

Criminal mischief at the 300 block of Peacock Street in Rose City

Assault at the 900 block of North Tram Road in Vidor

Disturbance at the 4400 block of Old Hwy. 87 in Orange

Theft at the 9500 block of State Hwy. 12 in Orange

Stolen vehicle at the 2400 block of Wiggins in Vidor

Friday, Feb. 5

Theft at the 3800 block of North Tram Road in Vidor

Narcotics at an undisclosed location in Vidor

Theft at the 12000 block of Farm to Market Road 105 in Orange

Disturbance at the 700 block of Central Drive in Vidor

Burglary at the 4000 block of Old Hwy. 87 in Orange

Saturday, Feb. 6

Assault at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive in Orange

Burglary at the 4000 block of Granger Lane in Orange

Sunday, Feb. 7

Theft on North Tram Road in Vidor

Assault at the 1700 block of Carpenter Road in Vidor

Suspicious person on Kestrel Road in Orange, A person was in the road way and cussing residents in the area.

SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office