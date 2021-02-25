expand
February 25, 2021

Loyd Kent Martin

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:30 pm Thursday, February 25, 2021

Loyd Kent Martin, age 74, of Seymour, TX, who quickly declined with cancer, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Wednesday night, February 17, 2021, to be joined together with his beloved wife of 44 years, Sue Hunt Martin.

Loyd was born February 4, 1947 in Seymour, TX to Florence Lester and Kenneth David Martin.  Survived by his sister: Brenda Martin Elliott and her daughter Gretchen and husband Pat Coyle; her son, Grant, and wife Sarah Elliott, and his daughters – Kallisa Velez and husband Jason Murphy; Kimberly Martin and husband Joseph Fruge’; and 4 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.  His son: David Martin and wife Amber and grandbaby Lia.

He was Seymour graduate and a Lamar Tech-Beaumont graduate in Beaumont, TX 1968.

Loyd Martin served in the Army in infantry during Vietnam. Drafted from 1969-1971. Honored with VSM Vietnam Service Medal, BSM The Bronze Star Medal, CRCOM Army Commendation Medal, VCM w/60 DEV Vietnam Campaign Medal with 60 device, NDSM National Defense Service Medal.

He bought land in Mauriceville, Texas in the mid 1970’s and built a story and a half home, living in the home that he built with his wife and three children.

Services will be held at the family home in Seymour, TX at a later date due to coronavirus.

