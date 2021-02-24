expand
February 24, 2021

Two juveniles shot in Orange

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 10:57 am Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Orange Police department is investigating a double shooting incident which occurred at approximately 5:15 p.m. Tuesday at the 200 block of Decatur in Orange.

“We received a call at 5:15 -ish that a person had been shot,” Captain Robert Enmon said. When officers arrived, they discovered a 13 year old with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg and that a 15 year old had been transported to a hospital in Louisiana.

“We do not know the severity of his wound and his condition is unknown at this time,” Enmon said.

Orange Police Department is investigating the incident and asking the public with knowledge to the event to call 883-1026 or 409-833-TIPS.

“We are still in the early part of the investigation,” Enmon said. “We believe the suspects have fled the area and are not from the city of Orange.”

