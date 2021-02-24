expand
February 24, 2021

SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Lady Bobcats bolt past Jasper

By Van Wade

Published 8:14 am Wednesday, February 24, 2021

JASPER – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats traveled to Jasper Tuesday and grabbed their first win of the season, 13-2.

Freshman Abigail Curphey started the game and gave a strong 2 innings giving up one earned run, with one strikeout. She then gave way to senior, Codie Sorge who led the way with 13 strikeouts in 5 innings with one unearned run.

Ryden Stanfield had a hit and a stolen base. Emma Humplik went 2 for 3 with a double, a triple, 2 walks, an RBI and 2 runs scored. Olivia Grant had a big 5 RBI night going 1 for 3 with a grand slam and 2 runs scored. Codie Sorge went 2 for 5 with a run scored. Heather Mineer went 1 for 4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. Harleigh Rawls went 2 for 2 with a single, a homerun, 2 walks, 2 runs scored and 2 RBIs. Abigail Curphey went 1 for 3 with an RBI. Joli Ponfick went 2 for 4 with an RBI and 2 runs scored.

The Lady Bobcats improve their record to 1-2-1 and will return to play in the WOS tournament this weekend to take on Kirbyville and Jasper at 9:30 and 12:30 on Thursday.

LC-M girls

KIRBYVILLE – The LC-M Lady Bears absorbed their first loss of the season, falling to Kirbyville 6-2 Tuesday.

The Lady Bears (5-1) had seven hits with Ava Wright and Bailey Frenzel getting two hits apiece. Karson Friar tossed five innings and Frenzel pitched the last inning.

The Lady Bears will compete in the Sweeny Tournament Thursday though Saturday.

In other action, the Bridge City Lady Cardinals dropped a 9-1 decision to Hamshire-Fannett.

 

 

