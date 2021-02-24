expand
February 24, 2021

OP-ED: Story Over a Cup- We’ll always have coffee

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 7:43 am Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Michael Cole
Story Over A Cup

I found out this week that a candle warmer is a godsend in cold weather.

I am perplexed at how people who live in colder climates handle it. Coffee is my friend, there is nothing quite like a steaming cup of joe to make your troubles melt away.

On the average, I can empty a regular size coffee mug in about an hour.

It usually takes me longer. Remember, I said average sized cup. My cups are practically a coffee pot.

Well, this past week when the snow hit, a new problem arose.

The coffee cup was getting cold before I could finish drinking it.

My friends, such things are a war crime.

I was trying everything which came to mind.

I microwaved the cold coffee. If anyone ever suggests it, drop them. Those are the people which want to see the world burn.

I tried pouring it back in the pot, then repouring it. All I got was yelled at for making a mess.

On a side note, if your wife cleans the counter and you leave sweetener packs or the like on said counter, you are taking your life in your hands. Just a warning.

I was at a loss. The coffee was getting cold fast. Now to some this is not a big deal, after all some heathens like cold coffee. But I prefer my coffee how the gods intended it: steaming.

I tried drinking faster, but after drinking a pot an hour, I could see sound.

Back to the drawing board.

It was an accident. I was digging through my catch all drawer of small electronics and it just popped up. Like a message from above.

A candle warmer.

I just looked at it. It’s base was the same size as my coffee mug. My mug was ceramic.

Houston, the Eagle has landed.

So, I proceeded to report the electronics in my power strip to fit the warmer. I must have spent a good hour rearranging everything.

I was proud.

I showed my wife.

She looked at me.

She asked, “Why didn’t you just use the thermal mug I got you for your birthday?”

Good Question.

 

Michael Cole is a syndicated columnist that when he is not writing, he is plotting global domination. And this is why we do not have to worry about him taking over the world any time soon. You can follow him at www.storyoveracup.com

