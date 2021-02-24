expand
February 24, 2021

Lady Bears motor past Silsbee in district soccer action

By Van Wade

Published 10:13 am Wednesday, February 24, 2021

The LC-M Lady Bears traveled to Silsbee for their match against the Lady Tigers on Tuesday night, and brought home their third win in five days.

The score remained 0-0 for the majority of the first half even though the Bears maintained great field position on the Tiger’s half of the pitch.

Annabelle Fisher scored on a penalty kick late in the first to bring the score to 1-0 going into half.

The Lady Bears buckled down and went to work in the second half by putting four goals on the board. Semma’ Alhatri started the second half by finding the back of the net from behind the 18 off of an assist from Lili Moullec. Moullec then decided that she wanted a goal of her own, and brought the ball up the right side to put another in the goal for the Lady Bears bringing the score to 3-0.

The Lady Tigers retaliated by sneaking a goal of their own in, putting the score at 3-1. McKenzie Freeman saw an opportunity and took it by sending a beautiful cross to the left side of the field where Presley Rives was waiting to put it in the goal for the Bears.

The Lady Bears saw the chance to make a goalie change, and Kaylee Potter took over for the last fifteen minutes of the second half. Goalie Matalyn Hill used her time on the field wisely and made a goal of her own off of a nice send up from defender Lauren Tinsley.

Combined goalie effort by Matalyn Hill and Kaylee Potter helped seal the win for the Lady Bears. Defensive standouts were Loren and Amanda Rodriguez, Kaylee Potter, MaKenzie Holland, and Semma’ Alhatri. Overall this was a solid team effort and win by the Lady Bears as five different players scored, two athletes played in the goal, and the defense held down the backfield.

The Lady Bears are now 6-2 in district and will face the Lady Pirates in Vidor on Friday. JV will begin at 5 PM with Varsity following at 7 PM.

 

 

