expand
Ad Spot

February 24, 2021

Concern for domestic violence and abuse victims during the pandemic continues

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 5:59 am Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Special to The Leader

 After nearly a year of fighting off the coronavirus in the United States, domestic violence victims and abuse survivors are struggling now more than ever. Though recent vaccine distribution has signaled the beginning of the end of this pandemic for many Americans, intimate partner violence experts are worried that time may be running out for those forced to quarantine with an abuser.

Experts have repeatedly advised that staying at home is the best way to ensure you don’t fall ill or spread the coronavirus. This advice becomes complicated for domestic violence and abuse victims as home can be the most dangerous place of all. Prior to the pandemic, nearly 1 in 4 women in the United States were at risk of experiencing severe physical violence at the hands of their partner in their lifetime. Now that many victims are likely spending more time with their partners and stressors are at an all time high, it’s expected that these rates have increased.

Unemployment, which has been on the rise since the start of the pandemic, can be a major stressor that could result in more abuse being inflicted on victims. The additional stress of social isolation and losing access to social outlets for stress may also contribute to increased verbal altercations between partners and a greater likelihood of violence and abuse. The increased violence between parents in a household has also been linked to higher rates of child abuse. This rise in child abuse at home is especially troubling as children who experience abuse in their past are more likely to be revictimized and abused again in the future.

Intervention and prevention resources for domestic violence victims and survivors have been strained by the pandemic, making it more difficult for victims to find the help they need. Advocacy and support organizations that help domestic violence victims had to adapt to new restrictions during the pandemic.

Many local organizations have implemented online counseling and support groups as a way to reach isolated victims. In addition, national organizations have implemented online chat rooms that may make it easier for victims to contact help secretly and quickly. Mandated reporters like teachers may not be in regular contact with students and therefore may be unable to report child abuse. There are also major health concerns and risks as fears of catching the coronavirus may make victims less likely to seek medical treatment for injuries inflicted by an abuser.

Increased danger at home and strain on support resources have made this past year one of the most dangerous periods for domestic violence and abuse victims in history. The long-term consequences of this period have yet to be revealed but as the pandemic finally recedes it will be necessary for communities to provide extra support for those who struggled most during this difficult time.

Resources for abuse survivors can be found at:

SafeHorizon

AbuseLawsuit.com

Family Services of Southeast Texas

Texas Advocacy Project

More News

OP-ED: Positive Highlights- Challenging you in 2021 to end the chaos

OP-ED: Traveling the roads around town

Dirty Dancing brings iconic songs, storyline

NAACP event is a call to action

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar

Entertainment

Dirty Dancing brings iconic songs, storyline

News

NAACP event is a call to action

Local

Concern for domestic violence and abuse victims during the pandemic continues

Business

Conrad hosts steel cutting ceremony for GLDD

Home and Garden

OrangeYouBold: Pin a rose on your canvas

Local

Senate panel warns energy price gougers

Lifestyle

CASA Classic Golf Tournament

Local

Governor Abbott Statement On Resignation Of ERCOT Leadership

News

TAC’s Counties at the Capitol Features Speaker Dade Phelan, Sen. Bryan Hughes

Cities

City of Orange Boil Water Advisory Lifted

Cities

Boil Water advisory continues for City of Orange

Local

SBA stands ready to assist Texas businesses and residents affected by the severe winter storms

Lifestyle

AMSET’s Winter Free Family Arts Day moved to February 27

News

Boil Water notice continues for Orange

Home and Garden

Alzheimer’s Insights: Understanding the progression of the disease

News

TX dentists urge keeping kids’ healthy, despite COVID

Crime

Houston women sentenced for trading illegal drugs for automatic weapons

Local

Texas survivors affected by winter weather can apply for federal disaster

Local

President approves major disaster declaration for Texas

Crime

Vidor woman sentenced for opioid overdose deaths

Home and Garden

Community Briefs 2.20.21

Business

Comptroller distributes monthly sales tax revenue to local governments

News

Black History Month: Orange man recognized for excellence

Local

Texas digs out from extreme weather event