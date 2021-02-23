expand
Ad Spot

February 23, 2021

TAC’s Counties at the Capitol Features Speaker Dade Phelan, Sen. Bryan Hughes

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 3:38 pm Tuesday, February 23, 2021

County Officials Join Virtual Event Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

AUSTIN – The Texas Association of Counties (TAC) held its Counties at the Capitol Legislative Day on Tuesday with Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan and state Sen. Bryan Hughes speaking to county officials gathered virtually from around the state.

The event is part of TAC’s continuing mission to provide county officials with timely information about legislation that affects county government and connect them with members of the Texas Legislature.

“Counties at the Capitol underlines TAC’s role as a communication and education arm for counties, and as a bridge between county officials and state legislators,” TAC Executive Director Susan M. Redford said. “There is strength in numbers, and counties are better when we work together.”

In an interview with Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick recorded the week before the state’s historic winter weather event, Phelan, R-Beaumont, called COVID-19 “a kind of disrupter” that “showed us our weaknesses and our strengths throughout Texas.” One of the weaknesses exposed by the pandemic, Phelan said, “is connectivity, whether it’s telemedicine or whether it’s public education.”

Gov. Greg Abbott designated broadband internet expansion an emergency legislative item in his Feb. 1 State of the State address. The issue is a priority for Texas counties, both rural and urban.

“It’s an issue. It has to be confronted. And this is the session to do it,” Phelan said. “I would say the most bipartisan issue right now we’re probably going to have is a broadband plan for the state of Texas.”

Branick and Phelan have worked together over the past several years to help Jefferson County withstand and overcome hurricanes, floods and a chemical plant explosion, as well as the
coronavirus pandemic. Their discussion also touched upon treating mental health and moving beyond the stigma often attached to mental health issues, the economic impact of COVID-19 and local control.

Hughes, R-Mineola, also discussed broadband expansion in his remarks.

“We’ve been beating that drum for a long time,” he said, “but a lot of folks didn’t really see the need. I don’t have to tell you that now, after COVID-19, with relying on internet for school and for work and for so many other things, that every Texan has got the message now that broadband, rural broadband, is important.”

As chairman of the Senate State Affairs Committee, Hughes leads the panel charged with many top issues for Texas counties. He thanked county officials for their response to last week’s storms and power and water outages and reassured them that he would be seeking their input on a variety of issues this session. In addition to broadband expansion, Hughes specifically mentioned election reforms, COVID-19 liability protections, redistricting, and police procedures and funding.

Because of COVID-19, TAC took this year’s Counties at the Capitol day online via video conference. More than 400 county officials from across Texas registered for the event.

More News

TAC’s Counties at the Capitol Features Speaker Dade Phelan, Sen. Bryan Hughes

Raymond “Ray” Reed, Sr.

City of Orange Boil Water Advisory Lifted

Marilyn Louise Sterling

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

TAC’s Counties at the Capitol Features Speaker Dade Phelan, Sen. Bryan Hughes

Cities

City of Orange Boil Water Advisory Lifted

Cities

Boil Water advisory continues for City of Orange

Local

SBA stands ready to assist Texas businesses and residents affected by the severe winter storms

Lifestyle

AMSET’s Winter Free Family Arts Day moved to February 27

News

Boil Water notice continues for Orange

Home and Garden

Alzheimer’s Insights: Understanding the progression of the disease

News

TX dentists urge keeping kids’ healthy, despite COVID

Crime

Houston women sentenced for trading illegal drugs for automatic weapons

Local

Texas survivors affected by winter weather can apply for federal disaster

Local

President approves major disaster declaration for Texas

Crime

Vidor woman sentenced for opioid overdose deaths

Home and Garden

Community Briefs 2.20.21

Business

Comptroller distributes monthly sales tax revenue to local governments

News

Black History Month: Orange man recognized for excellence

Local

Texas digs out from extreme weather event

Home and Garden

Master Gardener: What to do with plants after a freeze

Faith & Values

Young adults invited to GATHER OC

Home and Garden

And Now You Know: J. Eddie Johnson reflects on fifty years 1941-1991

Local

Following COVID numbers as vaccinations roll out

Local

Governor Abbott, HHSC Announce Federal Approval For SNAP Benefit Replacements Due To Winter Storm

Local

Governor provides update on winter weather response

Local

Insurance tips following winter storms

Local

Governor waives certain regulations to Help deliver resources to Texas families