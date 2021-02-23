expand
February 23, 2021

Little Cypress-Mauriceville – Special Education §504 Child Find Notice

Pursuant to the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) and the Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, school districts have a duty to identify, refer, evaluate students suspected of having a disability, and if eligible, provide a free, appropriate public education to disabled students.

For additional information about the rights of parents of eligible children, or for answers to any questions you might have about identification, evaluation and placement into the Special Education program, please contact the Director of Special Education, Buffy Knight, at  409-883-6970, bknight@lcmcisd.org, or by mail at 6586 FM 1130, Orange, Texas 77632.

For additional information about the rights of parents of eligible children, or for answers to any questions you might have about identification, evaluation and placement into Section 504 programs, please contact the District’s Section 504 Coordinator, Laurie Gordon, at  409-883-2232, lgordon@lcmcisd.org, or by mail at 6586 FM 1130, Orange, Texas 77632.

 

 Educación Especial y Aviso Sobre La Identificación de Estudiantes Incapacitados bajo la Sección 504

Bajo la Ley de Educación para Individuos con Discapacidades y Sección 504 del Decreto de Rehabilitación de 1973, el Distrito Escolar esta obligado a identificar, referir, evaluar, y proporcionar servicios educativos apropriados y gratuitos a estudiantes incapacitados que califican para recibir servicios bajo esta ley. Si usted desea mas información sobre los derechos de padres de niños incapacitados, o si tiene preguntas sobre la identificación, evaluación, y colocación de niños en el Director de Programas Especiales Buffy Knight al 409-883-6970  a la siguiente dirección: bknight@lcmcisd.org: 6586 FM 1130, Orange, Texas 77632.

Si usted desea mas información sobre los derechos de padres de niños incapacitados, o si tiene preguntas sobre la identificación, evaluación, y colocación de niños en el de Sección 504, favor de ponerse in contacto con el Coordinador de 504 del Distrito Laurie Gordon al 409-883-2232  a la siguiente

 

