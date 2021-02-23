expand
February 23, 2021

Texas Governor Gregg Abbott

Governor Abbott Statement On Resignation Of ERCOT Leadership

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 4:04 pm Tuesday, February 23, 2021

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement on the resignation of the Electric Reliability Council Of Texas (ERCOT) board members, including the chairman and vice-chairman:

“When Texans were in desperate need of electricity, ERCOT failed to do its job and Texans were left shivering in their homes without power. ERCOT leadership made assurances that Texas’ power infrastructure was prepared for the winter storm, but those assurances proved to be devastatingly false. The lack of preparedness and transparency at ERCOT is unacceptable, and I welcome these resignations. The State of Texas will continue to investigate ERCOT and uncover the full picture of what went wrong, and we will ensure that the disastrous events of last week are never repeated.”

