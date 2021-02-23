expand
February 23, 2021

Bears nip Hawks in season opener

By Van Wade

LITTLE CYPRESS – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears snagged a 5-4 season-opening victory over the Hardin-Jefferson Hawks Monday at Gibbens Field.

Anthony Bandiero, who was 1-for-3, had a walkoff double to lift the Bears to the win.

Ashton Landry was 1-for-3 with a RBI and a run scored. Gage Griffith was 1-for-3 with a RBI and a run scored. Dean Reynolds was 1-for-2 with a run scored. Austin Smith went 1-for-3 with a run scored and Zack Krummel was 1-for-4 with a RBI and a run scored.

Zachary McNeil worked the first five innings for the Bears, allowing one hit while Jody Ray tossed one inning and allowed no hits.

The Bears will compete at the Whitehouse Classic Thursday through Saturday.

 

