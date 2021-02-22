expand
February 22, 2021

Orange County marriage licenses issued 2.15-2.19.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 8:25 am Monday, February 22, 2021

The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of February 15 – February 19, 2021:

Joshua Clayton and Mary Jackson

Nicholas Fontenot and Kristin Morrison

Rodney Conway and Candy McCaskill

Johnny Frazier and Hannah Rogers

Jonathon Ashy and Yolanda Vallery

Harry Shaheen and Ellen Guilbeaux

Dillan Marcantel and Ashley Granger

Byran Bacon and Ashton Ratcliff

Robert Mattox and Christina Ellis

 

 

Sabery Joseph Gary

Ann Elizabeth Adcock Craft

Homer Lee Ballard

Newton County Sheriff’s report 2.22.21

