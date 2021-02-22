Orange County marriage licenses issued 2.15-2.19.21

The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of February 15 – February 19, 2021:

Joshua Clayton and Mary Jackson

Nicholas Fontenot and Kristin Morrison

Rodney Conway and Candy McCaskill

Johnny Frazier and Hannah Rogers

Jonathon Ashy and Yolanda Vallery

Harry Shaheen and Ellen Guilbeaux

Dillan Marcantel and Ashley Granger

Byran Bacon and Ashton Ratcliff

Robert Mattox and Christina Ellis