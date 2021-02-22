Newton County Sheriff’s report 2.22.21

Released by Sheriff Robert Burby

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered 56 calls to service from February 15th to February 21st, 2021. We arrested 3 individuals this week. We currently have 26 inmates in the following Jails, 11 housed in Newton, 14 housed in Jasper, and 1 housed in Polk County.

As Newton County residents sheltered from the severe weather that hit Texas last week, NCSO personnel stayed vigilant and responded to numerous weather related and other calls to services. On Thursday, we responded to a burglary in Burkeville and assisted Jasper County S.O. regarding an Armed Robbery at the Sunshine Convenient Store on Hwy 96 in Buna. We assisted in identifying the person responsible for the robbery. Jasper County Sheriff’s Office obtained warrant for his arrest and the suspect was arrested in Diebold Saturday Night.

In Burkeville, a homeowner reported that a gun safe was stolen that contained numerous firearms (i.e., pistols/rifles/shotguns), jewelry, and a large sum of old coins and cash. A Polaris 1000 ATV, and the magnitude of the items taken suggests that at least 2 to 3 people were involved. Burkeville residents please be on lookout for suspicious people and activities around your property. It is obvious that these individuals knew a great deal about the owner’s routine. Please call us to report suspicious activities in your area.

Last week in Trout Creek we responded to a call that a homeowner reported that two unknown individuals were sitting in a vehicle in their driveway. We responded and discovered that one individual had an outstanding active warrant and narcotics were found on both individuals. They were arrested and taken to jail.

Stay safe out there and remember call the Sheriff’s Office to report suspicious or alarming activities that you may observe. Please remember, “if you see something, say something.”