expand
Ad Spot

February 22, 2021

Van Wade/Orange Leader The Bobcat Relays are all set for Thursday at Orangefield High School.

Bobcats Relays set for Thursday

By Van Wade

Published 9:54 am Monday, February 22, 2021

ORANGEFIELD – Orangefield High School will be the host of the Bobcat Relays Thursday.

Teams in the field include the host Bobcats, Beaumont Kelly, Little Cypress-Mauriceville, Vidor, Bridge City, Buna and Hardin-Jefferson.

The scratch meeting will be at 2:45 p.m. The field events will crank up at 3:45 p.m. and they will all be finals. The 3,200-meter run will start at 4:15 p.m. The running finals will take place after all of the field events are complete.

PREP TRACK SCHEDULE

Feb. 25: Orangefield Bobcat Relays

Feb. 25: Anahuac Panther Relays

Feb. 25: Liberty Trinity Valley Relays

Mar. 3: Hamshire-Fannett Longhorn Relays

Mar. 4: Bridge City Cardinal Relays

Mar. 4: Silsbee Tiger Relays

Mar. 11: Vidor Pirate Relays

Mar. 11: Woodville Eagle Relays

Mar. 18: Jasper Bulldog Relays

Mar. 26: LC-M Bear Relays

Mar. 29-31: District 22-4A Track Championships (at WO-S)

Apr. 14: Area Track Meet for 21-4A & 22-4A (at WO-S)

Apr. 23-24: Class 4A Region III Track Meet (League City)

May 7-8: UIL State Track & Field Championships (Austin)

 

More News

Ann Elizabeth Adcock Craft

Homer Lee Ballard

Newton County Sheriff’s report 2.22.21

Bobcats Relays set for Thursday

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar

Lifestyle

AMSET’s Winter Free Family Arts Day moved to February 27

News

Boil Water notice continues for Orange

Home and Garden

Alzheimer’s Insights: Understanding the progression of the disease

News

TX dentists urge keeping kids’ healthy, despite COVID

Crime

Houston women sentenced for trading illegal drugs for automatic weapons

Local

Texas survivors affected by winter weather can apply for federal disaster

Local

President approves major disaster declaration for Texas

Crime

Vidor woman sentenced for opioid overdose deaths

Home and Garden

Community Briefs 2.20.21

Business

Comptroller distributes monthly sales tax revenue to local governments

News

Black History Month: Orange man recognized for excellence

Local

Texas digs out from extreme weather event

Home and Garden

Master Gardener: What to do with plants after a freeze

Faith & Values

Young adults invited to GATHER OC

Home and Garden

And Now You Know: J. Eddie Johnson reflects on fifty years 1941-1991

Local

Following COVID numbers as vaccinations roll out

Local

Governor Abbott, HHSC Announce Federal Approval For SNAP Benefit Replacements Due To Winter Storm

Local

Governor provides update on winter weather response

Local

Insurance tips following winter storms

Local

Governor waives certain regulations to Help deliver resources to Texas families

Local

Honoring Badeaux

Crime

Brandon Mohamed Arrested by Jefferson County SO and Beaumont PD

Books

AAUW Orange studies “Alexander Hamilton”

Entertainment

Orange CVB hosts FRIDAY NIGHT REELS