Ann Elizabeth Adcock Craft, 73, of Cuero passed away Sunday, February 21, 2021. She was born November 20, 1947 in Victoria to the late Glen “Jack” and Dorothy Miller Adcock. Ann was an art teacher, a soccer coach, and a drill team assistant at West Orange Stark. Ann was also a substitute teacher and volunteer at Cuero Junior High School. She was a volunteer with The Junior League in Orange where she participated in art shows and The Follies. Ann also volunteered at the Orange Chamber of Commerce serving as chairman for the Gumbo Cook Off. She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren, traveling frequently to help with moves, cheering on her children and grandchildren, and helping with big projects. Ann also loved her many adopted grandchildren from First Baptist Church of Cuero. She was known for her selfless nature, her generous heart, her big smile, and her fancy fingernails.

She is survived by her daughter, Heather Craft Stewart and husband, Zed, of Nursery; son, Chad Craft and wife, Michelle, of Braselton, GA; and grandchildren, Duncan Stewart of Nursery, and Miabella Craft and Clara Mae Craft, both of Braselton, GA. Ann was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be Wednesday, February 24, 2021 from 5 to 7 pm at Freund Funeral Home in Cuero, Texas. Services will be Thursday, February 25, 2021, 2 pm, at First Baptist Church in Cuero, Texas with Dr. Glenn Robertson officiating. Interment will follow at Thomaston Cemetery in Thomaston, Texas.

Pallbearers include Zed Stewart, Duncan Stewart, Trent Watson, Gabe Norris, Curtis Afflerbach, and Skip Potts.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to be made to Pet Adoptions of Cuero.

