AMSET’s Winter Free Family Arts Day moved to February 27

To The Leader

The Art Museum of Southeast Texas (AMSET) will be moving its winter Free Family Arts Day to Saturday, February 27, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. due to the winter storm that hit Southeast Texas. For this family day, AMSET is creating “to-go” art activities around the basics of clay, weaving, collage and charcoal drawing which can be picked up in our Drive-Thru.

Families are invited to drive-thru AMSET’s parking lot while staying in their vehicles to receive bags filled with goodies and supplies to create fun art projects. Art activities will correlate with AMSET’s current exhibitions, FROM THE VAULT: Tyler Museum of Art and PERSPECTIVES: Selections from the Permanent Collection.

Children and their families will receive bags with instructions and links to video instructions so they can learn some art basics. Included will be a woven friendship bracelet, beaded snake, clay pinch pot, charcoal drawing, and collage assembled with bits and pieces of construction paper. These art activities help establish an understanding and connection with the many styles of art works in AMSET’s main galleries.

Art activity supplies will be distributed starting at 10 a.m. and given out according to the number of children in the vehicle, while supplies last.

Admission to this event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit amset.org or call (409) 832-3432.

This program is made possible in part by American Valve and Hydrant, Bill Clark Pest Control, UBS – The Ohmstede Financial Group, Linda & Dr. Charles Foutz, Goodyear Beaumont Chemical, Helen Caldwell Locke and Curtis Blakey Locke Charitable Trust, Regina Rogers – In loving memory of Julie & Ben Rogers, Sam’s Club, the City of Beaumont, the Wesley W. Washburn, M.D. and Lulu L. Smith, M.D. Endowment Fund, Sam’s Club, Heather & Mark Petkovsek and Karen & Mike Fuljenz.