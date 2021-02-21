expand
February 21, 2021

Boil Water notice continues for Orange

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:23 pm Sunday, February 21, 2021
From the City of Orange
The City of Orange is currently still under a boil water advisory. Staff continues to work diligently and make progress in getting the water system to 100%.
Staff anticipates being able to take samples to send off beginning Monday. Please note, taking samples and sending off for testing will take time, nevertheless we are encouraged by the current progress.
Citizens are asked to please continue to conserve water usage.
We understand this is a frustrating matter and we thank you all for your patience during this time.

