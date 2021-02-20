expand
Ad Spot

February 20, 2021

Vidor woman sentenced for opioid overdose deaths

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 2:48 pm Saturday, February 20, 2021

BEAUMONT, Texas – A 51-year-old Vidor, Texas, woman has been sentenced to federal prison for maintaining a drug-involved premises in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei on Friday.

Michelle Lea Harrington pleaded guilty on Sep. 10, 2020.  Friday, she was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone.

“Individuals who contribute to the unlawful trafficking of prescription opiates will be punished,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.  “This conviction of a landlord who permitted the distribution of opioid pills in her residence is a clear message that our community will not tolerate those perpetuating the opioid crisis in southeast Texas.”

According to information presented in court, Harrington rented out a residence in Vidor, Texas to three individuals, including Catherine Ardis.  Harrington lived there as well and knew that Ardis distributed hydromorphone pills, also known as Dilaudid, from the residence.  At least three persons died as a result of opiates purchased at the home.  Medical examination determined that the victims died from poly-drug toxicity resulting from the use of hydromorphone pills.

Catherine Ardis was previously sentenced to 15 years.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Vidor Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Beaumont Police Department, Port Arthur Police Department, and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael A. Anderson.

More News

“Cardiac” Cardinals send Hawks out of the playoffs

Lady Bobcats fall just short to Lady Falcons

Sandra Ferrel Ridley Ashby

Adam Potts

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar

Crime

Houston women sentenced for trading illegal drugs for automatic weapons

Local

Texas survivors affected by winter weather can apply for federal disaster

Local

President approves major disaster declaration for Texas

Crime

Vidor woman sentenced for opioid overdose deaths

Home and Garden

Community Briefs 2.20.21

Business

Comptroller distributes monthly sales tax revenue to local governments

News

Black History Month: Orange man recognized for excellence

Local

Texas digs out from extreme weather event

Home and Garden

Master Gardener: What to do with plants after a freeze

Faith & Values

Young adults invited to GATHER OC

Home and Garden

And Now You Know: J. Eddie Johnson reflects on fifty years 1941-1991

Local

Following COVID numbers as vaccinations roll out

Local

Governor Abbott, HHSC Announce Federal Approval For SNAP Benefit Replacements Due To Winter Storm

Local

Governor provides update on winter weather response

Local

Insurance tips following winter storms

Local

Governor waives certain regulations to Help deliver resources to Texas families

Local

Honoring Badeaux

Crime

Brandon Mohamed Arrested by Jefferson County SO and Beaumont PD

Books

AAUW Orange studies “Alexander Hamilton”

Entertainment

Orange CVB hosts FRIDAY NIGHT REELS

Local

Scam Alert: Feds Warn Residents About Fraudsters Seeking to Profit from Disaster

Local

NWS Lake Charles weather update: 7 a.m. 2.19.21

Bridge City

U-Haul Extends 30 Days Free Self-Storage at All Texas Stores

Local

NWS Lake Charles weather update: 2:30 p.m. 2.18.21